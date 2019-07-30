LeedsBID set to reveal its new five year plan for the city

LeedsBID will outline its new five year business plan next month revealing what it wants to achieve over the coming years.

It will be LeedsBIDs Term Two Business Plan with a commitment to the city’s creative, cultural and artistic efforts.

Businesses that pay into the LeedsBID levy will then have a month to vote on whether they agree with the proposals and whether they want LeedsBID to continue into a second term.

The summit, entitled LeedsBID: The Next Chapter, is being held at Leeds Grand Theatre on September 10.

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive of LeedsBID, said: “Our plans for 2020 – 2025 are even more ambitious than before and have been developed with the levy paying community and the needs of the city at the core. This event will provide levy payers with an opportunity to hear more about what we have planned for Term Two, before the details are officially released.

“We are committed to supporting the city’s creative, cultural and artistic businesses and we are delighted to be hosting this event in one of the most distinguished cultural institutions in Leeds, the City Varieties Music Hall. We hope as many of our levy payers as possible can join us at this event for a first look at what’s ahead, providing an opportunity to discuss with leading figures how we can transform our city together.”

Ian Sime, General Manager at City Varieties Music Hall, added: “We’re delighted that LeedsBID has chosen to host this important Summit at the City Varieties Music Hall, which will see businesses from across the city come together for a rather special morning business breakfast event. As an organisation that has brought much investment into the city and helped raise the profile and positioning of Leeds, we are looking forward to seeing them reveal their plans for the next five years.”

Work so far

Since being established in 2015, LeedsBID has managed and provided investment to over 40 projects, including the Welcome Ambassadors, Street Rangers and the summer deckchairs.

The organisation has also been behind some of the city's biggest annual events such as Leeds International Festival, Eat Leeds and the Leeds Jurassic Trail, as well as unique recycling projects, business training programmes and more.

The full line up for the event will be shared over the coming weeks as LeedsBID brings together a host of inspiring speakers including leading figures from the placemaking and business world and academics in the field, alongside exciting entertainers who have been at the core of many LeedsBID projects.