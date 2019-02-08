Leeds yellow weather warning issued as strong winds set to hit the city

Have your say

A yellow warning has been issued for Leeds as strong winds move through the city as the Met Office warns of potential travel disruption.

The warning will be in place from the early hours of Saturday morning from 00.15am until 3pm that afternoon.

More in news: Four people from Leeds charged with false imprisonment including Predator Exposure members

Met Office forecasters warn that it is "likely" there will be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes.

Some short term power loss is also said to be possible.

This is due to Storm Erik which will is bringing wet and windy weather conditions to the UK.

What is the weather forecast for this Friday night?

Clear spells and a few showers are forecast with strong southwesterly winds.

A band of heavy, blustery showers will spread through later, with sleet and snow on higher hills, and gales, or severe gales over exposed areas

Minimum temperatures will reach 3 °C.

More in news: Are these the worst examples of bad parking in Leeds?

What is the weather forecast for Saturday?

The day will start off very find with scattered blustery showers and sunny intervals.

Showers will ease later on in the day with a sunnier, drier afternoon with winds slowly easing.

The maximum temperature will be 9 °C.

What is the longterm forecast?

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Mainly dry, sometimes sunny on Sunday and Monday with isolated showers, perhaps wintry on hills.

"Chilly with overnight frosts. Becoming less cold on Tuesday, mainly dry, bright, then rain later."

"By Wednesday there are signals for predominantly settled weather to be in place across the UK, particularly across the southeast.

"Overnight frost and fog is likely during this settled spell, particularly in the south and east where it is likely to be colder than average; with a possibility of snow showers from the east."

More in news: Parking hell for Holbeck residents as call for more restrictions issued

What is Storm Erik?

Named Storm Erik by Met Éireann, the strongest and most damaging winds are expected in the Republic of Ireland, but the Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings to the Northern Ireland and Scotland today (Fri 8 Feb), with the warning extending to parts of northern England early on Saturday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Will Lang, said: "Southwesterly winds will strengthen across the UK on Friday, so it’s going to be a windy day for everyone.



“Across southern parts of the UK, gusts will reach 40mph widely inland, however the strongest winds are expected across Northern Ireland and Scotland, with gusts of 50 to 60mph possible.

“This swathe of strongest winds will spread to parts of northern England early on Saturday morning. Lang also explained that Storm Erik could bring disruption to the UK, particularly transport, with potential for delays. “Where the winds are strongest there could be some disruption to transport, with delays and bridge closures possible,” he said.