Leeds woman sent sexual images of underage girl to her brother in law while they had affair

A WIFE sent indecent sexual images of an underage girl to her brother-in-law while they were having a long-running affair.

The images were found among thousands of secret Facebook messages exchanged between Marieanne Hanson and Peter Hanson after the offending came to light in 2016.

Leeds Crown Court heard the pair also discussed Peter having sex with a girl under the age of 16.

Christohper Dunn, prosecuting, said Marieanne, 52, was married to Peter's brother, Phillip, throughout the offending.

Mr Dunn said a police officer's report described some of the messages exchanged between the pair as "graphic".

The court heard Marieanne, of Kingsley Road, Adel, Leeds, was arrested and admitted the offending.

She pleaded guilty to two offences of taking indecent images of a child, one of making indecent images of a child and two of distributing indecent images of a child.

Peter, 64, of Station Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was living in France at the time of the offending but was arrested on his return to the UK.

Three indecent images were found on a laptop.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of a child.

Helen Chapman, for Marieanne, said her client had been in an unhappy and abusive relationship with her husband at the time of the offending.

She added that Mr Hanson has since died.

Marieannne was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to take part in a 25-day programme..

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, described the offending as "incomprehensible."

Peter will be sentenced on April 4.

