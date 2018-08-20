Leeds woman's long-term partner charged with her murder - inquest opening told

Have your say

THE partner of a 55-year-old Leeds woman was charged with her murder after she was found dead at the house they had shared for 30 years, an inquest opening was told.

Wakefield Coroner's Court was told police discovered Angela Conoby's body at a house on Berkely Mount, Harehills, on Monday, May 20.

Home Office pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall conducted a post mortem and gave a provisional cause of death as sharp force trauma to the chest and neck.

The inquest opening was told Miss Conoby's long-term partner Peter Stalgis, 60, has been charged with her murder.

Reading a memo from police, area coroner Jonathan Leach, said: "The deceased and Mr Stalgis had been in a relationship for some 30 years, they were not married.

"They had no children and had lived at Berkeley Mount for their entire relationship."

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Peter Stalgis appeared at Leeds Crown Court on May 25 over the death of Miss Conoby.

Stalgis appeared in the dock of the court and spoke only to confirm his name and state his date of birth and nationality.

He did not enter a plea to the murder charge. A provisional trial date was set for October 22.

No application for bail was made by Stalgis’s barrister, Ilyas Patel. Stalgis was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Neighbours on Berkeley Mount spoke of their shock after Miss Conoby's death.

Great grandmother Maureen Howe, 74, has lived on Berkeley Mount for 22 years and said the couple were already living at the house when she arrived.

She said: "I just couldn't believe it. It is too sad, she was only 55-years-of age."

Another Berkeley Mount resident Natalie Tharraleos, 52, said: "It is really sad."