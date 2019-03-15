Leeds woman poised to run 2019 London Marathon to give back to St John’s Ambulance

Have your say

A Leeds woman is taking on this year’s London Marathon to help raise funds to support St John Ambulance’s life-saving work.

Cara Rotherforth, from Whinmoor, is running the iconic race for the first time on April 28.

The 30-year-old has chosen to support St John Ambulance, after one of the charity’s ambulance crews helped save her life when she went into anaphylactic shock.

Cara said: “There was only ever one charity I’d want to apply for a Marathon place with, and that is St John Ambulance.

“Back in July last year, I had a severe anaphylactic allergy attack.

“During this I panicked, was confused and was unable to breathe. My colleagues phoned 999 for an ambulance and within minutes the St John Ambulance crew were with me.

“They calmed me down and began treatment, which saved my life.

“The team was caring, kind and reassuring and made me feel at ease.

“I want to raise money for St John Ambulance to support their work.

“I feel nervous but excited. I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible and my family will be there to support me.

Rebecca Mauger, Director of Fundraising for St John Ambulance, said: “Thanks to Cara’s efforts, plus all the wonderful runners who have chosen to support St John Ambulance this year, we’re able to equip and train our volunteers, run our ambulances, and continue our vital life saving working in communities up and down the country.”

To sponsor Cara visit her JustGiving page at bit.ly/2W45JX3.