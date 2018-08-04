Leeds woman jailed over death of pet dog

A woman who allowed a dog she was caring for on behalf of a family friend to starve to death has been jailed for 12 weeks and disqualified from keeping animals for life.

Pamela Victoria Kettlewell, of Denshaw Grove, Morley, appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Monday. (July 30)

At a previous hearing she admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a female tan and black German shepherd called Roxy by failing to provide adequate nutrition between May 30 and June 27, 2017,

In interview, Kettlewell said that she fed the dog three times a day but a post-mortem found that she had no underlying medical issues and concluded that Roxy had starved to death.

Kettlewell was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.