Leeds Winter Market 2019: Stalls confirmed at Christmas market celebrating local traders

Leeds Winter Market offers Christmas shoppers an alternative to the high street, hosting stalls from local designers, artists, florists, artisan food sellers and street food traders.

The market was last held in 2017, but has moved to New Dock Hall to provide more stalls and better accessibility.

As well as the market there will be creative workshops and activities for children, including a disco bouncy castle, a mini rave and a visit to 'Rasta Claus' with children's rave company Boom Chikka Boom.

Leeds Winter Market will be held on 24 November at New Dock Hall

The market's brand manager, Emily Hughes, said she is most looking forward to the Copper Spoon Bakery stall, a local business which makes tiny gingerbread houses.

She added: “We’re all about supporting independents, Leeds has such a wealth of amazing independent businesses.

“Every single business at the market is a small business based in the north.

“People can come to avoid the high street and buy loads of amazing products from people who actually live and trade in the city.

"It’s a real celebration of the talent we have in Leeds.”

When is the Leeds Winter Market?

The market will be held on Sunday, November 24 at New Dock Hall by the Royal Armouries Museum.

It will run from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

How much does it cost?

Pre-booked tickets cost £3 for adults, £2.50 for students or £10 for a group ticket permitting four adults.

On the day, the cost will rise to £4 for adults or £3 for students.

Who are some of the traders that will be at the market?

Copper Spoon Bakery - tiny gingerbread houses

Froconut - signature plant-based coconut 'ice-cream'

Team Spirrett Studio - graphic design and screen printing

Annual Store - baby clothes, books and toys

What food can we expect at the market?

The Ball Box - meatballs and 'vegballs'

So Toasted - posh toasties

Luigi Street Food - classic Italian street food