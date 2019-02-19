Leeds will be hotter than Athens this week as temperatures soar to 17C

Have your say

Forecasts predict Leeds will bask in 17C heat on Friday as February nears record temperatures.

According to The Weather Channel, the rest of the week in Leeds will remain dry and mild with a gradual rise in temperatures peaking at 17C on Friday.

The weekend will remain warm and sunny with Saturday and Sunday expecting 16C and 15C respectively.

This means Leeds will be warmer than both Athens and Istanbul for the weekend, both of which are forecast low temperatures, rain and snow.

The Weather Channel explains that the towards the end of the week the jet stream will skirt the north of the country allowing milder air to take charge - after a cooler more unsettled early part of the week.

The UK is close to record highs for February caused by high pressure dragging tropical air across the country.

The record temperature for February is 19.7C, set in 1998, and forecasters are predicting parts of the country could get close to that this week.

The largely dry, sunny and mild conditions we have been experiencing are likely to continue until the end of the month.

However more unsettled Atlantic weather systems may arrive in early March bringing temperatures closer to normal.

By the start of March, Atlantic fronts are more likely, bringing stronger winds and rain at times.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “Persistent high pressure will continue to dominate, bringing stable conditions across much of Europe this week.

“This high will bring mostly dry and sunny conditions, and above normal temperatures.”

Your forecast for the week:

Wednesday

Cloudy with a chance of rain and brisk southwesterly winds and a maximum temperature of 12C. It will remain cloudy and mild overnight.

Thursday

Mostly dry with some bright spells though there is potential for drizzle on high ground. Maximum temperature is 15C.

Friday

Forecast to be the hottest day of the week with a maximum temperature of 17C. It will be dry but breeze with extended spells of sunshine.

Weekend

Saturday is set to be the sunniest day of the week with maximum temperatures of 16C and a very slight chance of rain.

Sunday will remain mild but increasingly cloudy with spots of sunshine and a maximum temperature of 15C.