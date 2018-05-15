Leeds White Rose set to be centre of attraction for royal wedding

VISITORS to the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds will be seeing double this weekend as it celebrates the royal wedding in style.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes will be doing the rounds at the centre on Saturday after the genuine articles tie the knot in Windsor.

People who snap a selfie with the lookalike couple and share it on social media tagging the White Rose and using the #WRRoyalWed hashtag could win a £50 gift card.

Leeds’s Baking Biker will also be handing out lemon and elderflower sweet treats to shoppers, in a nod to Harry and Meghan’s chosen wedding cake flavour.

White Rose general manager Steven Foster said: “We know that the country is abuzz with excitement about the royal wedding, and our community is no different.

“We wanted to have a little bit of fun in our celebrations, and what could be better than a fun selfie with the next best thing to the royal couple themselves?

“What’s more, we’ve got one of Leeds’s best bakers whipping up some special treats in the style of Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake for our visitors.”

The lemon and elderflower loaf cakes will be available at the centre from 9am on Saturday, with the Harry and Meghan lookalikes in attendance from 1pm to 3pm.

Royal fans can raise a glass to the happy couple at an event taking place at the Curve champagne and cocktail bar at the Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds on Saturday.

Afternoon tea complete with delicate finger sandwiches, cakes, scones and that all-important glass of prosecco will be served up while proceedings from Windsor are shown on a big screen.

Guests can also get some beauty tips courtesy of demonstrations from hair care experts GHD and make-up brand Urban Decay.

Hayley Smith, from Victoria Gate Casino, said: “Harry and Meghan have captured the hearts of the British public and we can’t wait to celebrate their big day with the people of Leeds.

“Fans can raise a glass to the happy couple whilst enjoying a delicious afternoon tea with the best view of the event.”