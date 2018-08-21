Leeds West Indian Carnival 2018: Road closures and parking restrictions

Have your say

Leeds West Indian Carnival is Europe’s longest running authentic Caribbean carnival parade and it will make its annual return on Monday August 27.

There will be a number of road closures and parking restrictions in place before, during and after the event.

Road closures

The roads due to be closed before, during and after the carnival procession, from 5am Monday August 27- 5.30am Tuesday August 28 include:

-Chapeltown Road (from Barrack Road to Newton Road)

-Harehills Avenue (from Chapeltown Road to Avenue Hill)

-Avenue Hill

10am Sunday August 26 to 12pm August 28

-Saville Drive (Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road)

-Saville Place (Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road)

-Mexborough Drive (Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road)

-Mexborough Street (Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road)

-Mexborough Grove (Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road)

-Button Hill (Chapeltown Road west for 30m)

-Reginald Terrace (Chapeltown Road west for 50m)

-Reginald Street (Chapeltown Road west for 30m)

-Newton Park View

-Louis Street (Chapeltown Road to Cross Louis Street)

-Francis Street (Chapeltown Road to Cross Francis Street)

-Cowper Street (Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Terrace)

-Grange Avenue (Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Avenue)

-Nassau Place (Harehills Avenue to Back Harehills Avenue)

-Spencer Place (Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road)

-Shepherd's Place (Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road)

-Ellers Road (Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road)

-Beck Road (Harehills Avenue to Baldovan Mount)

6am Thursday August 23 to 12pm Tuesday August 28

-Saville Road (Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road)

-Mexborough Avenue (Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road)

5am-9am Monday August 27

-Laycock Place

-Saville Mount (Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road)

-Spencer Place (Harehills Avenue to Barrack Road)

-Barrack Road

6am-10pm Monday August 27

-Harehills Avenue (Avenue Hill to Harehills Lane)

-Harehills Lane (Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road)

-Roundhay Road (Easterley Road to Barrack Road)

-Barrack Road

Other roads closures on Monday August 27

Only authorised vehicles which are being used in connection with the carnival are permitted to wait in the areas below.

-Chapeltown Road (Barrack Road to Harehills Avenue, both sides)

-Harehills Avenue (both sides)

-Harehills Lane (Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road)

-Avenue Hill (both sides)

-Spencer Place (both sides)

-Leopold Street (Spencer Place to Cross Louis Street - except the bays outside 26-32 and 38-44 - both sides)

-Nassau Place (Leopold Street to Louis Street, both sides)

-Louis Street (Spencer Place to Cross Louis Street, both sides)

-Cross Louis Street (both sides)

-Laycock Place (both sides)

-Saville Mount (Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road, both sides)

-Nice Avenue (both sides)

-Rossall Grove (both sides)

-Rossall Road (Rossall Grove to Nice Avenue, both sides)

-Roundhay Road (Easterley Road to Barrack Road)

-Barrack Road