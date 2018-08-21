Leeds West Indian Carnival 2018: How RJC Dance troupe will celebrate 25th anniversary

Leeds West Indian Carnival would be nothing without the performers who give their all as they dance for hours along the parade route, lifting the spirits of the crowd with their infectious energy and incredible costumes.

It is a celebration that RJC Dance is proud to have been part of for the past 17 years, but this year will be particularly special as its 50-strong troupe is led by a carnival king for the first time in honour of its own 25th anniversary.

Students at RJC Dance based in Chapeltown where preparations are well underway for Leeds Carnival at the end of the month. Picture Tony Johnson.

Read more: Everything you need to know about this year’s Leeds West Indian Carnival

Founded in 1993 as a professional dance company, Chapeltown-based RJC has grown into an award-winning black dance organisation with an ever-expanding youth programme.

Dance director and co-founder Kathy Williams said: “It’s amazing how time has just flown by and what’s more amazing is we’ve got generations of families coming through the youth development programme. We began it with about 25 young people and today we have over 200 young people who come through our doors here at the Mandela Centre every week.”

A former Olympic gymnast, Kathy recognises the impact that a passionate teacher or coach can have on helping young people to flourish.

She said: “It’s always about those who really invest in young people and giving them opportunities that they wouldn’t necessarily choose for themselves, opening doors and opening their minds. That’s what I had in primary school.

“It’s also about talent spotting. Most young people are gifted in some area. Sometimes it’s just about somebody spotting that potential and really nurturing it. That’s what I believe we do here.”

Read more: Focus should be on heritage and families celebrating says carnival co-founder Arthur France



It seems only right then that 30 of the performers selected for this year’s carnival troupe are youth members.

On Monday morning, the dance studio will become a huge dressing room as the performers don costumes specially designed by Rhian Kempadoo-Millar, Tracey Pinder and Shamce Hassan.

“I think once the young people put on their costumes, it will just transform them,” Kathy said. “They’ll become whatever their imaginations tell them.”

Inspired by Afro-futuristic designs and current films such as Black Panther, the striking costumes will be complimented by a carnival king outfit which has been constructed by Creative Seed in Tyneside.

It will be unveiled for the first time at the Carnival King and Queen Show at the Royal Armouries on Friday evening.

Read more: Road closures and parking restrictions for Leeds West Indian Carnival 2018



The costume and creative work from past years will then form part of RJC’s exhibition – Dance Warriors: Roots, Respect and Still Rising – when it opens to the public in October.

It will show the background behind themes for the organisation’s historic troupes alongside newly-commissioned pieces.

Previous themes have included the environment and the fusion of Caribbean and Yorkshire heritage, while RJC broke new ground in 2016 with the carnival’s first all-male troupe.

Kathy said: “We were the first people to have a pure boys carnival troupe two years ago. It’s been great to motivate and inspire young men and boys to dance and not to have any inhibitions about it, to feel pride at being able to dance.”

RJC receives funding from the Arts Council through its National Portfolio Organisation programme as well as support from Leeds City Council and the Leeds Inner North East Community Committee.