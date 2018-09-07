Leeds weekend weather: This is when Leeds will be hit by a full day of rain

Have your say

The weather in Leeds this weekend is set to be pretty miserable, as forecasters predict rain and cloud over the next few days.

Saturday morning is set to be cloudy before a mixture of light and heavy showers hit from around 11am to 9pm.

Temperatures will climb throughout the day, reaching the peak temperature of 16C by around 2pm.

The temperature will then begin to dip at around 9pm.

Although Sunday is set to be a lot drier than Saturday, it will still be cloud throughout most of the day, with the sun making a brief appearance at around 7pm.

Peak temperatures will be around 19C, which will be reaching by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will then begin to cool at around 7pm.



What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Next week is set to see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with temperatures ranging from 16-19C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.