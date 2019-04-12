Leeds weekend weather forecast: This is what the weather will be like over the next three days

The weather of late has been bright and sunny in Leeds, with little rain or cloud.

But is the sunny weather set to last over the weekend?

The weather of late has been bright and sunny in Leeds, with little rain or cloud.

Friday (12 April) is set to see a mixture of sunshine and cloud throughout the day. The morning will begin with bright, uninterrupted sunshine.

However, this will turn to cloud by mid-morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 7C by 12pm.

Friday afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 9C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The evening will be overcast, but dry. The temperature will dip to 4C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 1C.

Weekend weather

Saturday (13 April) will again see bright sunshine in the early morning, turning cloudy from mid-morning onwards. Maximum temperature of 9C.

Sunday (14 April) will see sunshine during the morning, but this will change to cloud by lunchtime.

The rest of the afternoon will then remain cloudy, with some small sunny spells early evening. Maximum temperature of 8C and a minimum temperature of 2C.

The Met Office outlook for Yorkshire for Sunday to Tuesday says, “Variable cloud, sunny periods and a chance of showers Sunday and Monday.

“Breezy, especially across western hills. Cloudier, but still some sunny spells Tuesday. Rather cold, with overnight frosts inland.”

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 April to Thursday 25 April says, “Central and eastern areas will be largely dry to start the period, with some bright or sunny spells likely.

“Temperatures should rise to average occasionally, and they could turn locally rather warm in the south and east.

Although confidence then reduces over the Easter period and the start of the following week, the weather looks most likely to be mixed, with both rain and some sun at times.#

“Temperatures will trend from slightly above average to nearer normal overall, but it will still be rather warm at times in the southeast,” adds the Met Office.