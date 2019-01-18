Leeds weekend weather: Day-by-day ice and snow forecast

Have your say

Temperatures have plummeted in Leeds - but can we expect more ice, sleet or snow over the weekend?

Here’s a day-by-day weekend weather forecast for the next three days.

Today (18 Jan)

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a peak temperature of 3C.

Snow could hit some areas of Yorkshire, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow currently in place from 1pm today until 11:59pm tonight, covering North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

The Met Office said they expect to see “snow, perhaps falling to lower levels in one or two spots.”

Tonight (18 Jan)

Light rain will then hit from 5pm to 6pm and then again from 9pm to 11pm. The temperature will dip to 2C by 8pm and remain so overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of 1C.

Saturday (19 Jan)

Saturday will be cold and cloudy in Leeds, but fog will persist in some areas.

There is a possibility of rain, sleet and some isolated hill snow in areas of Yorkshire, but Leeds is set to be mostly dry with a maximum temperature of 3C.

Sunday (20 Jan)

Sunday will see a rather cloudy start to the day, remaining so throughout the day. Temperatures in Leeds will remain cool, with a maximum temperature of 5C and a minimum of -1C.

Monday will then remain cloudy, with winds overnight and a maximum temperature of 4C.

Tuesday will then be cold throughout the day, with a minimum temperature of -1C.