Leeds wedding business Bridezillas ceases trading after angry brides band together online

A Leeds business has announced that it will cease trading after coming under fire from disgruntled brides who banded together to form an online support group.

Wedding company Bridezillas is said to have arrived late to decorate venues in some cases, not delivered promised goods in others and even failed to turn up at all on some occasions.

Complaints aired this week on social media also sparked panic among brides-to-be who had paid deposits or paid in full ahead of their big days.

Victoria Normington, who booked a £500 venue dressing package as well as flowers, has been chasing a refund since her wedding on July 7 this year.

She said some items such as a guest book, rose bud trees and starlit backdrop were never delivered, and the flowers that eventually arrived were made from foam instead of the promised silk.

“I feel lucky – my wedding isn’t in two weeks’ time,” she said. “There are so many brides saying they’ve been up all night worrying. It really is disgusting.”

Many of those sharing experiences on Facebook complained about problems getting refunds and contacting the business, which traded from a shop in Little Lane, Morley.

More than 500 people have joined the Bridezillas Customer Support Group set up less than a week ago, including other wedding dressers who have been stepping in to help out couples who were worried about being let down.

Bridezillas has not responded to Yorkshire Evening Post requests for a comment, but yesterday announced its closure via its Facebook page.

It followed a message posted earlier in the week which promised that the business would honour all bookings.

The latest post said: “It is with the deepest regret I have to inform everybody that with everything going [on] we have had to cease trading and we are now even afraid to be within the shop or our home.

"I have had, when speaking to anyone this week, every intention of completely all bookings, but the situation has become impossible with threats to us and our family. I am truly sorry."

The business added said that it was now taking legal advice on its position.

