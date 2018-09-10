Leeds Weather: This is when there will be a morning of rain in Leeds - and a look at the week ahead

Have your say

Leeds is set to be hit by a full morning of rain.

This is when it will rain in Leeds this week

The deluge is expected to hit the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning and continue right through the early part of the day.

Forecasters at the Met Office are predicting that it will rain until around 1pm, before turning cloudy for the rest of the day.

Today (Monday), we are set for a cloudy, overcast day with highs of around 16C.

More rain is expected to fall on Wednesday, with the possibility of some heavy rain in the afternoon, and lighter showers throughout the morning.

Thursday returns to a dry but cloudy outlook, with experts predicting the same throughout Friday.