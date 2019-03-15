Leeds weather forecast: Weather warnings in place for strong winds and heavy rain

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict rain, cloud, sunny spells and strong winds throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Leeds until 3pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of light rain and sunny spells. The temperature will reach 9C by 12pm.

It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 52mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be dry and mostly sunny with some small periods of cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will remain dry, but windy. The temperature will be 6C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout the day, with a yellow weather warning for rain in place from 12am to 23.59pm tomorrow. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 19 March to Thursday 28 March said: “Tuesday will see some dry weather across central and southern parts of the UK with sunny spells and light winds.

“It will be cloudier and windier in the north and northwest with rain at times. Thereafter, the south remains largely dry with some sunny periods.

“It will remain changeable in the north, with spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.

“The wettest and windiest weather will always be most likely in the northwest. Snow is likely in the north at times, but mainly over the higher ground.”