Leeds weather forecast: Weather warnings in place as icy conditions continue and sleet set to hit

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict periods of small sunny spells and cloud, alongside a mixture of light rain, below freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place for Leeds until 12pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see sunny spells, before light rain hits from 2pm, turning into sleet showers between 3pm and 4pm. The temperature will dip to 2C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 1C by 7pm.

The temperature overnight will be -1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see sunny spells throughout the day, but temperatures will remain cool, with a peak of 3C and a minimum temperature of -2C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 26 Jan to Monday 4 Feb said: “Changeable on Saturday with rain and hill snow clearing southeastwards, to leave a brighter and showery picture for the remainder of the weekend.

“Showers will be of a wintry mix with snow possible at lower levels, particularly in the north and it will be windy with coastal gales probable in the north and west.

“Thereafter, the final few days of January and early February are likely to remain rather unsettled with brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and hill snow, as well as some showery interludes in between.”