Leeds weather forecast: Unsettled conditions with Met Office weather warnings in place

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place until 10am this morning.

It will also become windier as the week progresses, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind in place on Wednesday.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be similar, with slightly more cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry, before light rain hits from 9pm onwards. This will turn heavy from 11pm and continue overnight. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of rain, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 15 March to Sunday 24 March said: “Unsettled conditions are set to continue on Friday with strong winds and showers across northern and central areas.

“Showers will be heaviest in the north, falling as snow over hills, but sunshine is likely between showers.

“More persistent rain is possible for southern counties on Friday and Saturday.

“Temperatures are likely to fluctuate around normal but overnight frosts are still likely under clear skies.”