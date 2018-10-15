Leeds weather forecast: This is when the sun is set return to Leeds

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, with forecasters predicting cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, with forecasters predicting cloud throughout the day

This morning will be cloudy, with the chance of rain at around 9am. The temperature will be considerably cooler, reaching 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature only increasing slightly to its peak of 11C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see small sunny spells, before then returning to cloud for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud forecast throughout the day. However, it is set to be warmer, with a peak temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Wednesday will also see cloud throughout the day, but Thursday is set to see bright, sunny skies throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 12C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.