Leeds weather forecast: This is when temperatures will start to climb again

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright and sunny today today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to climb in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 17C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be bright and sunny, although a little chilly, with temperatures reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be sunny, but the temperature is only set to increase slightly to 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to be sunny, before turning into cloud by 6pm.

Temperatures will then begin to dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be similar with sunny spells and a peak temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

This weekend is set to see sunny intervals, but temperatures will be slightly cooler than earlier in the week.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.