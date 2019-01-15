Leeds weather forecast: This is when temperatures will plummet below freezing

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be overcast, with the temperature reaching 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon Leeds will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature remaining at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 6pm. The temperature overnight will be 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and some light showers, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

However, temperatures will cool as the week progresses, dipping to below freezing towards the end of the week.

Thursday to Sunday will see maximum temperatures ranging from 3C to 5C, with Thursday set to see a minimum temperature of -2C. The weekend will then see minimum temperatures of around -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 19 Jan to Monday 28 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and some snow are likely to move slowly south and eastwards on Saturday, but tending to become lighter and more patchy as it does so.

“Sunday looks generally quiet, with a good deal of dry and bright weather.

“Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly on the cold side, but also unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.”