Leeds weather forecast: This is when sunshine will return to Leeds

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict overcast conditions throughout the day.

This morning will be cloudy and cool. The temperature will slowly climb to 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, but the temperature will increase to its peak of 9C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy but dry. The temperature will dip to 6C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see sunshine throughout most of the morning, interspersed by some small periods of cloud. The rest of the afternoon will then be cloudy, but accompanied by a peak temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 8 April to Wednesday 17 April said: “Initially, it will be bright in the west, but largely cloudy elsewhere. Some isolated showers are also likely, with light rain and drizzle in the east.

“There will be the chance of overnight frost, especially in the north, where it will feel cold.

“The brightest conditions will continue to be in the west, with mainly cloudy conditions in the east.

“Temperatures will be near the seasonal average to rather warm in the south and west, and it will feel cold in many eastern areas.”