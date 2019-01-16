Leeds weather forecast: This is when snow is set to hit Leeds as temperatures plummet below freezing

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of heavy and light rain, sunny spells and cloud.

However, temperatures are set to cool towards the end of the week, with light snow showers also set to hit.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see light rain turn heavy at 9am, with a mixture of light and heavy showers continuing until early afternoon. The temperature will reach 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Rain will ease by 2pm, when there will then be a mixture of some sunny spells and cloud throughout the afternoon/ The temperature will remain at 7C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. The temperature overnight will dip to 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see temperatures plummet, with a daytime temperature of 4C and an overnight temperature of -2C.

Friday to Sunday will see a maximum temperature of 3C, with a minimum temperature of 0C.

As temperatures cool during the weekend, the Met Office forecast “light snow” early Saturday morning from 6am. The rest of Saturday is then set to be cold throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 20 Jan to Tuesday 29 Jan said: “Sunday will be cold across the UK, but for many it will be dry; brightest in the southeast.

“Some light rain or sleet is possible in the southwest at first; then a band of rain, sleet and snow is likely to spread across the northwest later, moving erratically southeast.

“Overnight frost and freezing fog patches are likely overnight into Monday. Cold weather is likely to continue through mid-week.”