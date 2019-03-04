Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds today

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with cloud, sunshine and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout, with the temperature remaining at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Light rain will hit from 6pm until around 8pm, with the temperature dipping to 5C by 8pm and remaining so throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of light and heavy rain, sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 8 March to Sunday 17 March: “A fine day for many on Friday, although there will be some showers in the north and east, these will possibly be wintry on the hills.

“It will probably cloud over from the west later on Friday, with a spell of wet and windy weather spreading to most parts on Saturday, before clearing to sunshine and showers on Sunday.

“Staying unsettled into next week with further showers or longer spells of rain and strong winds at times, with gales in places. It will be turning colder, with any showers turning wintry at times, especially in the north.

“It continues unsettled into the middle of the month, with further spells of wet and windy weather at times, which will be interspersed by brighter, colder and showery interludes.”