Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit today as temperatures plummet

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict periods of small sunny spells and cloud, alongside light showers and below freezing temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see cool conditions with the temperature of -1C only climbing slightly to 2C by lunchtime.

There will be some sunny spells throughout the morning, but temperatures will remain cool.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will become cloudy, with the rest of the afternoon remaining overcast. The temperature will reach its peak of 3C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Light rain will then hit from 5pm onward, easing by 10pm. The temperature will dip to 2C by 8pm and remain so overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 4C and a minumum temperature of 1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 22 Jan to Thursday 31 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow for many areas on Tuesday with a chance of snow to low levels but the details of this are currently uncertain.

“Strong winds are also possible in the southwest. Showery conditions will follow although some brighter weather is also possible later in the week.

“Thereafter, remaining cold and possibly turning very cold, accentuated by brisk winds which will last through until the end of January. Frontal zones may arrive from the northwest at times bringing spells of rain, sleet and snow.”