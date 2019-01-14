Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Leeds as temperatures plummet below freezing

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will cool as the week progresses, dipping to below freezing towards the end of the week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be chilly and cloudy, with the temperature reaching 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon Leeds will then see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. The temperature overnight will be 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Wednesday will see rain will hit throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 8C.

Thursday will then see temperatures become cooler, with a minimum temperature of -1C. Sunday is set to see a minimum temperature of -2C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 18 Jan to Sunday 27 Jan said: “It will be mostly settled for a time on Friday, especially in the east, before thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain, perhaps with some hill snow, try to move eastwards later, with strong winds.

“The rain and hill snow will make further eastward progress on Saturday, perhaps with northeastern areas staying dry.

“Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly cold, unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.”