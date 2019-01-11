Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin chilly but with sunny spells as the morning progresses. The temperature will reach 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon Leeds will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. The temperature overnight will be 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Rain will hit from early morning until around 8am, with light showers also expected in the evening between 8pm and 9pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 15 January to Thursday 24 January said: “Cloudy, breezy and mild on Tuesday with rain becoming more persistent in the northwest, before spreading to all areas overnight.

“Following this, Wednesday will see a colder day with sunny spells and wintry showers in the north, where winds will be strong and blustery with a risk of gales.

“Thereafter, it is likely to remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain and a risk of snow over northern hills, but occasionally to lower levels here too.”