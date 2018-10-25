Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with a peak of 14C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, before sunny spells hit at around 4pm. The temperature will increase to its peak of 14C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells, before becoming cloudy at around 6pm and remaining so throughout the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and light showers. Rain is set to hit early morning and from 1pm to around 4pm. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The weekend is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures ranging from 7-9C. Sunday is forecast a light shower at around 3pm.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.