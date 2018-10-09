Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Although temperatures are on the rise this week in Leeds, reaching highs of 20C, rain is still set to hit as the week progresses.



What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be dull and cloudy, reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is set to be brighter, with sunny spells interspersed with cloud. The temperature will climb to a peak of 16C.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells, before again becoming cloudy. The temperature will begin to slowly dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be both brighter and warmer, with bright sunny skies and a peak temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Thursday will see temperatures climb to 20C, but it will be cloudier than the previous day.

However, rain is then set to hit Leeds on Friday afternoon, with temperatures of 18C. Sunday will also see rain, accompanied by temperatures of 16C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.