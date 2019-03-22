Leeds weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Leeds today

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud and light rain.

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Light rain will hit this evening from 6pm until around 8pm. The temperature will be 10C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 26 March to Thursday 4 April said: “High pressure is expected to dominate at first, bringing largely settled weather with bright or sunny spells.

“However, weak fronts may bring more cloud and some rain to the far north where it will remain breezier.

“Patchy overnight frosts are likely but there should be a gradually warming trend for daytime temperatures. High pressure should gradually lose its influence towards the end of March.”