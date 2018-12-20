Leeds weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and rain.

Temperatures will remain cool, but slightly warmer that of late.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see some small sunny spells, with light rain hitting from 10am onward. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with the temperature remaining at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 10pm. Light showers will continue until 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain early to late morning, before easing off and remaining overcast throughout the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.



What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Sunday will see a band of cloud and rain move northeastwards, followed by a mixture of sunny spells and further organised bands of rain or heavy showers,” the Met Office said.

“It'll be windy too, especially towards the coasts in the south and west.

“Temperatures will tend to stay mild for the time of year.

“The north and west is likely to stay rather wet and windy on Christmas Eve, with the rest of the UK looking drier.

“For Christmas Day itself, it may be drier, brighter and colder for most, followed by some rain later.”