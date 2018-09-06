Leeds weather forecast: This is when it’s going to rain in Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and light showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be overcast, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

The weather this afternoon is set to be a mixed bag, as light showers are predicted from 12pm-3pm.

However, the rain is expected to stop, with sunny spells then taking place from around 3pm to 7pm.

Temperatures will reach a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be sunny until around 7pm, when it will then become cloudier. Temperatures will still be around 14/15C before they begin to dip at 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be brighter, with sunny spells throughout the day and some small periods of cloud. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with rain then set to hit on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will range from 14-17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.