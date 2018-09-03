Leeds weather forecast: This is when it's going to rain in Leeds today

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull and rainy today as forecasters predict both cloud and heavy showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds this morning will be overcast and warm, with temperatures reaching 19C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with heavy rain appearing at around 4pm. Temperatures will continue to be warm at around 18/19C, but heavy rain will continue well into the evening, becoming lighter at 8pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

The rain is set to continue until around 9pm, where temperatures will be around 14C. They will then begin to cool after 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast for most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 16-19C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.