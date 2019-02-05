Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud, fog and heavy rain.

The temperature will be warmer than of late, with a peak temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see fog turn into sunny spells, with the temperature increasing to 5C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with light rain set to hit from 6pm onward, turning heavy from 7pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with light rain set to hit later on in the evening. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK Outlook for Saturday 9 Feb to Monday 18 Feb said: “Sunshine and showers will affect most areas through the weekend. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent through Saturday, easing through Sunday.

“It will be windy with a risk of coastal gales, with temperatures around average.

“The new working week will start largely dry before wind and rain spreads across northern and western areas later on Monday and through Tuesday.

“Areas further south and east should remain drier and brighter. Any snow is likely to be confined to higher ground in the north, with near normal temperatures for most.”