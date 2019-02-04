Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds as temperatures rise

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and some periods of cloud.

The temperature will be warmer than of late, with a peak temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see cloud turn into sunny spells, with the temperature of 6C increasing to its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 4C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of fog, mist and cloud throughout the day, with the chance of some small periods of sunny spells. Rain will hit from 7pm onwards, turning heavier from 8pm. Maximum temperature of 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 8 Feb to Sunday 17 Feb said: “It will remain unsettled at the end of next week.

“A more organised band of cloud and rain will move east during Friday.

“Meanwhile, Saturday sees rain clear to a mix of sunshine and showers with the most frequent showers likely in the north and west.

“Some of the showers will likely turn wintry over higher ground here too. The unsettled theme looks set to continue through Sunday and into the following week, with further Atlantic frontal systems bringing spells of wet and windy weather, with perhaps some hill snow in the north.”