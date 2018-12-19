Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and some small showers.

Temperatures will remain cool, but slightly warmer that of late.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see some small heavy showers, but will be mostly overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see sunny spells throughout, with the temperature remaining at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 7C and remaining so throughout the evening.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see light showers throughout the day, interspersed with some small sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 8C.

Friday will see heavy rain throughout the early and late morning, before turning dry and overcast for the rest of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Sunday will see a band of cloud and rain move northeastwards, followed by a mixture of sunny spells and further organised bands of rain or heavy showers,” the Met Office said.

“It'll be windy too, especially towards the coasts in the south and west.

“Temperatures will tend to stay mild for the time of year.

“The north and west is likely to stay rather wet and windy on Christmas Eve, with the rest of the UK looking drier.

“For Christmas Day itself, it may be drier, brighter and colder for most, followed by some rain later.”