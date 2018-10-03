Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be cloudy, with temperatures reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Sunny spells will occur from around 12-2pm, before cloud sets back in. The temperature will increase slightly to 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be overcast, with temperatures dipping after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be less sunny, with more cloud and a maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 9-16C. Friday is set to see rain throughout the day, becoming heavy in the late evening. Saturday is set to see heavy rain continuously throughout the day, with temperatures dropping to 9C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.