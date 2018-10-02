Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Leeds

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain could spoil plans later

However, the weather in Leeds is set to become windier today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is still set to see sunny spells, but the temperature will only increase slightly to 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be overcast, with temperatures beginning to dip after 5pm, becoming chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 15C, but it is set to be overcast for most of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 13-17C. Friday is set to set to rain throughout the day, with Saturday seeing heavy rain throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.