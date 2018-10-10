Leeds weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in Leeds today

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright and sunny, as forecasters predict sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Bright skies will continue this afternoon and the temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 20C by around 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, with the temperature only beginning to slowly dip after around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be just as warm, but it will be less sunny, with a mixture of cloud, some sunny spells and light showers in the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Rain is then set to hit Leeds on Friday, with temperatures of 17C. Saturday will also see some light showers throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures of 20C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.