Leeds weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Leeds as temperatures continue to rise

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

However, temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days, with this weekend set to see unusually mild weather.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 13C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Late afternoon and early evening will see some small bursts of sunshine, with the temperature dipping to 8C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout most of the day and some sunshine late afternoon. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Monday 25 February to Wednesday 6 March said: “Monday and Tuesday will be largely fine and mild with some sunshine, although northwest Scotland could be cloudier with rain and strong winds at times.

“England and Wales will see some early mist and fog, but this will clear many places through the morning.

“The largely dry, sunny and mild conditions are likely to continue until the end of February, although rain and strong winds will affect the northwest at times.

“Temperatures may gradually become closer to normal. Any spells of rain will tend to weaken as they move southeast, just bringing cloudier skies.

“Overnight frosts are still possible with mist and fog patches too.

“By early March we are more likely to see Atlantic fronts crossing the whole of the UK bringing stronger winds and rain at times.”