Leeds weather forecast: Temperatures soar today but will Leeds get even hotter?

The weather is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout most of the day.

Temperatures will climb considerably today, with temperatures set to soar to 19C as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine from 10am onwards. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be bright, with some small periods of cloud mid-afternoon. The temperature will climb to its peak of 17C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to see some sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

Friday will then see a peak temperature of 18C, with Saturday climbing to a splendid 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 21 April to Tuesday 30 April said: “The second half of the Easter weekend will slowly turn more changeable and cooler, with outbreaks of rain and stronger winds spreading in from the northwest.

“However, some southeastern parts could remain dry, bright and fairly warm especially through Sunday and at first on Monday.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April the weather looks set to become generally more changeable across the UK with showers or longer spells of rain, as well as some periods with stronger winds.”