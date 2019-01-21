Leeds weather forecast: Temperatures remain close to freezing but is more snow on the way?

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict periods of small sunny spells and cloud, alongside a mixture of light and heavy rain.

Temperatures will remain cool this week, with further snow on the horizon.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout, with the temperature reaching its peak of 6C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 5C. Light rain will hit between 9pm and 11, when it will then turn heavy.

Overnight temperature of 3C.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire said: “Windy during the evening, ahead of a band of rain, sleet and hill snow pushing southeast, giving some accumulation on hills. Clearer and colder conditions following, with widespread icy surfaces. Minimum temperature -2 °C.”

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of -2C.

According to the Met Office forecast for Yorkshire, “Icy early on, but otherwise bright and blustery with sunny spells and isolated showers. Hail, sleet and snow are possible in places to low levels, although accumulation should be patchy.”

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 22 Jan to Thursday 31 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow for many areas on Tuesday with a chance of snow to low levels but the details of this are currently uncertain.

“Strong winds are also possible in the southwest. Showery conditions will follow although some brighter weather is also possible later in the week.

“Thereafter, remaining cold and possibly turning very cold, accentuated by brisk winds which will last through until the end of January. Frontal zones may arrive from the northwest at times bringing spells of rain, sleet and snow.”