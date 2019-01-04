Leeds weather forecast: Temperatures plummet close to freezing as cold weather alert issued

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, with a peak temperature of just 5C.

The Met Office has issued a cold weather alert for Leeds as temperatures plummet. This level 2 alert covers Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West, North East and the West Midlands.

The Met Office alert said: “There is a 60% probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 0900 on Thursday 03 Jan and 0000 on Saturday 05 Jan in parts of England.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be chilly with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach 4C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon Leeds will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 5C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark and cool, with the temperature dipping to 3C by 6pm.

The temperature overnight will dip to 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general for Friday 18 Jan 2019 to Friday 1 Feb, “Most of the UK is likely to start this period with predominantly wet and windy weather, and a chance of heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. In the south though, the weather is likely to be on the mild side.

Towards the end of January, however, there is an increased likelihood of a change to much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.”

“This cold spell is by no means certain though, and in any case, some milder, wet and windy interludes are likely during this period.”