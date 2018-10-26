Leeds weather forecast: Temperatures plummet as Arctic air brings bitter conditions

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, with a peak of just 9C.

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will the become overcast and remain so throughout the day, with the temperature remaining at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will remain cloudy, with the temperatures beginning to quickly dip after 5pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout the day, with the temperature dipping further to a maximum of just 7C. Temperatures overnight will be 4C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Sunday will then be slightly sunnier and slightly warmer, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.