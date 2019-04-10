Leeds weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when cloud could spoil plans

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see mostly bright sunshine, which will start turning to cloud from 11am onwards. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will remain cloudy, but sunshine will return from 2pm onwards. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 10C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will remain sunny, with the rest of the evening set to be clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 5C by 10pm.Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see sunshine throughout most of the morning, turning to cloud during the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 14 April to Tuesday 23 April said: “Sunday will be mostly fine and dry with sunny spells for most. Chance of a few showers in the east. Generally rather cold, with widespread overnight frost.

“Temperatures perhaps closer to normal in sheltered and sunnier western parts. There is the increasing signal into next week of conditions turning more changeable across the south and southwest with some spells of rain, with any further northward spread uncertain.

“The spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with showers, also with drier and brighter spells of weather.”