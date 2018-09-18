Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when strong winds are set to hit

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day, with the remnants of Storm Helene bringing gusty winds to the area.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be overcast with temperatures reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then brighten up, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon into the evening, with a peak temperature of 20C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, until just after 7pm. Temperatures will still be around 19C, slowly dipping after around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will begin dry, but a band of rain is set to hit mid-afternoon, before clearing to sunny spells later in the day. Tomorrow is set to see strong winds, as Storm Helene brings gusty weather to the North of England. Maximum temperature 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.