Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain is set to hit

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be dull and cloudy with temperature of around 14C, increasing to 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be brighter, with sunny spells set to take place throughout the afternoon until around 6pm. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will still be warm and sunny, until it then becomes cloudier at 7pm. The temperature will still be 17/18C around this time, before they then begin to dip at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Rain is set to return tomorrow, interspersed with sunny spells. Light showers will take place throughout the afternoon, with temperatures of around 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 14-18C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.