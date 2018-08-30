Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain is set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning in Leeds is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 15C by lunchtime, similarly to yesterday's weather.

Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see periods of cloud shortly after lunchtime, but temperatures will continue to climb, reaching its peak temperature of 18C by 4pm.

The rest of the afternoon is set to be quite cloudy, with some sunny spells mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening and tonight will continue to be dull, but with relatively warm temperatures until then begin to dip at around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. However it will be slightly warmer, with peak temperatures of around 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of this week is set to be a mixture of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching 22C.

However, rain is then set to return on Monday, interspersed with periods of cloud and sunny spells, with a maximum temperature of around 18C.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.