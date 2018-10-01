Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and light rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, with temperatures reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be cloudier, with some sunny spells. The temperature will only increase slightly to 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, becoming chillier as the evening progresses with temperatures dipping after 6pm.

Light rain showers are set to hit from around 9-11pm, where temperatures will be around 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 15C, but the morning will be overcast. The sun will then make an appearance tomorrow afternoon.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and the temperature will range between 13-16C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.